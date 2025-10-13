Sports News

UBCO Heat win Canadian Collegiate Softball title

Photo: UBCO The UBCO Heat at 2025 Canadian Collegiate Softball Association champions.

The UBCO Heat women’s softball team are national champions.

The Heat capped off the season by defeating the Calgary Dinos 8-1 in the final of the 2025 Canadian Collegiate Softball Association Championship (CCSA) at Shouldice Athletic Park in Calgary.

It’s the second CCSA championship for UBCO since the program was founded in 2019, after they also won the title in 2021.

Saturday’s final was a rematch of the Wester Collegiate Softball Association final, with the Heat again coming out the victors.

The host Dinos were the first on the board, holding a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning. That’s when the Heat started to rack up the runs, scoring three in the fourth and another five in the fifth inning.

Hannah Pepin, a rookie from Victoria, was one of the stars of the game. She finished with six runs batted in while starting pitcher Kate Hourihane pitched a completed game, allowing just a single run on seven hits while striking out one.

The Heat finished the season on a 28-game unbeaten streak under first-year head coach Doug Allin.

"Taking the coaching position was a considerable amount of work but seeing the players commit to each other to prepare for the season was amazing," commented Allin. "The players experienced something that they will share forever and I'm glad to have shared in the journey with the players, manager and coaches."



