Sports News

Vancouver sports teams eye World Cup gold rush

Eyeing World Cup gold rush

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Vancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster believes the FIFA World Cup will help generate fan interest in soccer.

Vancouver professional sports franchises are angling to cash in on increased interest in sports in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

That marquee event next June and July will be among the biggest sporting events the city has ever hosted.

Fans, ticket vendors and tourism officials are excited.

“Demand is going to be huge,” Vancouver Ticket and Tour principal Kingsley Bailey told BIV.

The tournament has 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Vancouver is set to host seven games at B.C. Place, including two group matches involving Canada, three other group games, one round-of-32 knock-out fixture and one round-of-16 knock-out match.

Visa Inc. held an initial lottery draw in September for fans to get their hands on tickets, with winning entrants alerted in emails that they could book times to buy tickets in October.

Bailey said he will pay substantial prices specifically to get his hands on tickets, particularly to the two games that include Canada but also for the other games.

Qualification for the 48-team tournament will not be final until March, so it remains unclear which teams other than Canada will play at B.C. Place.

United Kingdom consul general in Vancouver Tom Codrington told BIV he expects about 40,000 Brits to visit North America for World Cup games. If England is scheduled to play in Vancouver, he projected that about 10,000 Brits could descend on the city. Perhaps half that number would visit from the U.K. if Scotland or Wales qualify and play in Vancouver, he said.

While tourism officials are giddy about the boom in visitors and exposure that the city is set to get, Codrington said budget-conscious Brits may decide to visit World Cup host cities, such as Kansas City, which may have less expensive hotel rooms than Vancouver.

Vancouver tourism officials have long advocated for more hotel construction because the region's hotel rates are the highest amoung the country' urban centres.

Those who do visit Vancouver are likely to stay at least a week, Codrington added, and they may make the trip down to Seattle, which is also hosting World Cup games.

Kingsley Bailey, principal at Vancouver Ticket and Tour, says only a handful of Canucks games carry strong resale value amid uneven demand. | Rob Kruyt, BIV

Professional soccer teams vie for fan dollars

The Vancouver Whitecaps are likely the local sports franchise best able to capitalize on World Cup excitement.

Not only is the Major League Soccer (MLS) club the highest-level soccer team in the city, but the team is having its best ever year. Its play and recent investments are luring fan interest.

The team is tied for top spot in the MLS' Western Conference with 60 points and one game in hand on the other conference leader, San Diego FC. The Whitecaps also just won the 2025 Cascadia Cup and the 2025 Canadian Championship. The team also reached the final game of the continental championship CONCACAF Champions Cup, before losing to Mexico's Cruz Alul in June.

The team this year clinched a playoff spot in their 28th match of the season—earlier than ever before, and their position in the conference will be in the top four clubs, meaning that the team will also get home advantage in the playoffs.

The Whitecaps signed German superstar Thomas Müller for at least the last five months of this season, supercharging sales for tickets and merchandise.

CEO Axel Schuster told BIV that his expectation is that Müller will play next season as well.

“If he stays here for the whole 17 months, that it is a more than US$5 million investment for the club,” Schuster told BIV.

He detailed contract complexities that mean Müller is only making US$600,000 for the end of this season.

That would mean his salary next year would exceed US$4.4 million.

The team has seen revenue explode since the Müller signing, Schuster said.

Games since the signing have all been sellouts, Schuster told BIV in mid-September. Future ticket sales have been strong, he added.

Vancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster believes the FIFA World Cup will help generate fan interest in soccer. | Chung Chow, BIV

So far, the team has only opened ticket sales for B.C. Place’s lower bowl, which can hold about 26,000 fans.

Were it not for stadium renovations blocking some seats, the team could have sold more tickets, Schuster said.

Opening the upper bowl is possible for the playoffs, Schuster said. Doing that requires the team to alert B.C. Place more than a week in advance, and budget for higher costs to service the stadium’s top level.

Having drapes of fabric hide empty seats in upper sections also creates a better fan atmosphere, Schuster said.

Opening the upper bowl for only an additional 5,000 to 10,000 fans is therefore not worth the extra work, expense and sacrificed atmosphere, he added.

Other Vancouver soccer teams that could benefit from World Cup excitement include the Canadian Premier League’s Vancouver FC and the Northern Super League women’s team, the Vancouver Rise.

While Vancouver FC, which plays games in Langley, is in the basement of league standings, it qualified to play the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Oct. 1 Canadian Championship final, losing 4-2.

The Vancouver Rise have a winning record so far in their inaugural season.

The Rise opened the year in front of 14,018 fans at B.C. Place but have played other home games at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium.

Summer attendance has tended to be in the 4,000-person range.

The BC Lions have enjoyed steady attendance growth for a different kind of football—the one played in the Canadian Football League.

The team last year played one sold-out regular-season game in a small stadium in Victoria. Its other eight regular season games at BC Place attracted an average of 28,718 fans, from an average of 23,292 fans per game at BC Place in 2023, BC Lions president Duane Vienneau told BIV.

Its first six games of this season at BC Place averaged 27,904 fans, although that includes a home opener that attracted 52,837 fans thanks in part to an included concert by Snoop Dogg.

Hockey reigns supreme for fan interest in Vancouver

Make no mistake, Vancouver’s highest-profile professional sport, and the one that generates the most fan interest remains hockey.

Total fan attendance, values for broadcast partnerships and salary caps make that clear.

The National Hockey League’s Vancouver Canucks 55th season starts Oct. 9.

No one from the Canucks returned BIV’s request for an interview about business operations.

The team has, however, prompted jeers from some loyal fans, who have taken to social media to complain that the team hiked ticket prices despite failing to make the playoffs last year.

“I understand the frustration,” the Canucks’ president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford, said in April after the price increases were first announced. “I don’t like to pay more for anything either. None of us do.”

While he made clear that he is not in charge of ticket pricing, he said price hikes make sense given that some of the money is going to upgrade Rogers Arena and the team is paying expenses in strong U.S. dollars.

The team is grappling with the league hiking the salary cap per team to US$95.5 million this year, up from US$88 million last year.

The Canucks have consistently sold tickets for home games through the past few seasons, with average attendance being 18,810 last year, followed by 18,826 the previous year and 18,702 in 2023-2024, according to HockeyDB.com data.

This does not mean that most Canucks tickets are hot on the resale market.

Bailey said that some season ticket holders have approached him to try to resell all their tickets.

“I tell them, ‘You’ve only got nine, possibly 10 games that are worth any value for the Canucks,’” Bailey said.

“You’ve got to look at it that way. Those nine or 10 games could give someone a double or a triple in value. Then give the remaining 36 games about 20 to 30 cents on the dollar, because that’s all they’re worth. There’s such a demand for the good games, and very little demand for the bad ones.”

Various factors impact exact ticket pricing.

The team has been selling eight-game packs, including one preseason game, starting in the $1,022-$1,043 range.

Hockey fans wanting the in-person experience but put off by high prices may want to attend a Professional Women’s Hockey League game.

Vancouver is one of two expansion teams in what is set to be an eight-team league when play launches likely in November.

The Vancouver team has yet to reveal its name but plans to play 13 home games at the Pacific Coliseum. Two home games are to be played at as-yet undisclosed neutral sites.

Buying a 13-game season-ticket package translates into a cost starting at $27 per game.

Buying a season-ticket package also comes with perks such as guaranteed access to playoff tickets, invitations to exclusive events and discounts on merchandise, the team told BIV.