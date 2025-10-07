Sports News

Toronto Raptors test Ingram, starters in Vancouver pre-season tilt

VANCOUVER — The Toronto Raptors finally got a peek Monday at what their starting lineup could look like this season.

Brandon Ingram played his first game in a Raptors jersey as Toronto fell 112-108 to the Denver Nuggets in a pre-season tilt at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

The Raptors picked up Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of last season's trade deadline, but the 28-year-old small forward was sidelined for the rest of the campaign as he worked his way back from an ankle sprain.

“Someone told me before the game that it’s been 303 days since his last game that he played. I’m just really, really happy for him that he has a chance to be on the court and play and compete," said Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic.

"You see just enormous talent when he’s on the court. So very happy with him.”

Getting Ingram on the court in an actual game felt good, said teammate RJ Barrett.

“I’ve been playing with him for the past couple of weeks now, getting used to it," he said. "Obviously, he’s a very, very talented player. We’re lucky to have him.”

Ingram started alongside Barret, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley — all of whom are expected to be part of Toronto's top lineup over the coming campaign.

Forward Jonathan Mogbo rounded out starters Monday in place of Jakob Poeltl, who Rajakovic said had a sore back.

Ingram and Barrett led the Raptors with 19 points apiece, but Barnes struggled, going 0-for-6 from the field and missing both of his 3-point attempts.

Toronto shot 41.2 per cent on the night, making 10 of 42 attempts from beyond the arc.

“It’s hard to judge when guys play 20 minutes in a game," Rajakovic said. “From this game, the most important thing is that we came out healthy. And most important thing is to get some very good film that we can watch tonight and address tomorrow with the team.”

A full analysis of the starters will need to wait until Poeltl's return, Barrett said, but there were positives to take from Toronto's first pre-season matchup.

“First game, it’s not like we’re playing against some scrubs. You’ve got, obviously, one of the best players in the whole world on the other side (in Nikola Jokic)," said the Canadian swingman.

"So it was good. It was a good test for us to see what we’ve got out there and kind of just get game one out of the way. And we’ll go from there.”

The Raptors will continue their pre-season travels with a game against the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday. Toronto will open the regular-season on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 22.

STRONG START FOR MURRAY?

Nuggets head coach David Adelman said before Monday's game that Jamal Murray came into training camp in great shape and seems comfortable and calm.

“He looks like he’s ready to get going. He’s had a great summer," the coach said. "So does that mean he’s about to have a great start? I have no idea. I definitely hope so.”

The 28-year-old point guard from Kitchener, Ont., is coming off a 2024-25 season where he averaged 21.4 points.

Murray looked poised for another big run Monday when he put up 17 points against the Raptors. He also had four rebounds and two assists in just over 20 minutes of work.

Asked after the game whether he's feeling calm going into a new season, the Nuggets star said he's just being himself.

"I’ve really had no difference in my mental, to be honest," he said. "Maybe just a little more intent in what I’m trying to do, focus a little more on the court. But I’m still me, I’m still goofy. And I’m still having fun.”

CANADIAN CONTENT

Murray and Barrett, who's from Mississauga, Ont., addressed the sellout crowd of 18,654 fans before tipoff.

Sharing that moment with Barrett — a friend and fellow member of Canada's national team — was a special, Murray said.

So was playing in front of a Vancouver crowd that doesn't often get to see NBA action.

“When I was running out to the court, I got an ovation, which was cool," Murray said. "To have a whole country kind of rooting for you, no matter what team you go to, it’s always love. So I really appreciate it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.