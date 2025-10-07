Canadian fans head to New York as Toronto Blue Jays try for ALDS sweep
Fans head to New York
As the Toronto Blue Jays look to sweep the American League Division Series in Game 3 tonight, some Canadian fans say they'll be cheering proudly from the stands at Yankee Stadium.
The Jays currently lead the series 2-0 after two high-scoring games at Rogers Centre against the New York Yankees.
Tim Macdonell, CEO of Elite Sports Tours in Toronto, says fans who follow the team on the road likely "eat, sleep and breathe" Blue Jays baseball and this season has been special for all of Canada.
But buying tickets for the matchup in New York City hasn't been easy for many Jays fans, with the Yankees limiting ticket sales to fans within New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
Ryan May, who says he'll be in the bleachers for Game 3 with some fellow Jays fans, says Canadians love anything they can rally around together, especially baseball.
He says he expects to see a lot of blue in the crowd at Yankee Stadium today as the Blue Jays make their push for the pennant.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.
More Sports News
- Proposed tax increaseNelson - 4:00 am
- Winter playgrounds aboundSouth Okanagn - 4:00 am
- KFS wants to keep growingKamloops - 4:00 am
- All-day Hwy 1 closureRogers Pass - 4:00 am
- Kelowna rally for IranKelowna - 4:00 am
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]