Sports News

Homan tops Brown to win women's final at PointsBet Invitational curling tournament

Homan tops Brown in final

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's skip Rachel Homan, releases the stone during the gold medal match against Switzerland at the World Women's Curling Championship in Uijeongbu, South Korea, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Rachel Homan defeated Corryn Brown’s Kamloops Curling Club rink 6-2 in a battle of two undefeated teams in the women's final at the PointsBet Invitational curling tournament on Sunday.

Homan and Brown entered the final with 4-0 records to lead Pool A and B, respectively.

Homan's Ottawa rink, the reigning national and world champions, jumped out to a 3-0 lead through four ends. After a one-point answer from Brown's team, Homan scored two more in the seventh end to make it a 5-1 game.

Both sides traded a point each in the next two ends, with Homan scoring in the ninth, leading to Brown's team conceding the final end.

Team Brown is the first British Columbia-based team to qualify for a PointsBet Invitational final.

The title-run marks a PointsBet Invitational three-peat for the Ottawa Curling Club outfit.

“Super excited to win this event,” said Homan. “It was really big for us. Maybe a couple of tricky spots, but we banded together and grinded that one out.”

It was a surprising result for Team Homan, who had thoroughly scouted Team Brown and knew it would have to be at its best to compete.

“We knew we were going to have to bring our A-game today. It was just one shot here or there and they kept making us blank or force,” Homan said.

“It was looking like they were going to get a big end there [in the fifth], but we were able to capitalize on a couple mistakes and get a lead.”

Later Sunday, Winnipeg's Matt Dunstone and Brad Jacobs will face each other in the men's final.

The men's and women's PointsBet fields of 10 teams aside was divided into two pools, with the top team in each pool meeting in the championship games. The prize purse is $300,000.

— with files from Curling Canada