Former Rockets head coach signs a two year extension with the Calgary Flames

Huska signs extension

Wayne Moore - Oct 2, 2025 / 5:15 pm | Story: 575703

Ryan Huska will be behind the Calgary Flames bench through the 2027-2028 season after signing a two-year extension with the NHL team.

The former head coach of the Kelowna Rockets was named Calgary head coach in June 2023.

Over the past two seasons, he has led the Flames to a 79-66-19 record.

Huska joined the Flames organization in 2014 when he was named head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate.

He spent four seasons working with the team’s farmhands before being elevated to assistant coach with the NHL club in 2018.

“I believe in this group, in their character, talent and potential,” Huska said in signing the extension.

“I’m excited about the direction we are heading.

“I want to thank (GM) Craig (Conroy), the ownership and the entire organization for their trust and support.

“We are committed to pushing forward and bringing success back to Calgary.”

Before joining the Flames, Huska spent 12 seasons with the Rockets, five as an assistant coach and seven as head coach.

He helped lead the Rockets to the 2004 Memorial Cup championship and three Western Hockey League championships.

He won three Memorial Cups with the Kamloops Blazers in the mid 1990s.

The Flames have not made the playoffs under Huska.

