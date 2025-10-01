Sports News

Pair of sisters set the bar high at this year's Apple Marathon 8K Race

Sisters blazing new trails

Photo: Victoria Lou (R) Amelia-Ahn (16) and (L) Mei-viz Lou (14)on the podium at the Apple Marathon 8K Race in the Okanagan.

A pair of Okanagan sisters are proving they are a force to be reckoned with, possibly for years to come.

Amelia-Ahn and Mei-viz Lou, just 16 and 14 years old, dominated this year's Apple Marathon 8K Race in the Okanagan this past weekend.

Amelia-Ahn, 16 and Mei-viz, 14, came away with podium-finish runs. Amelia-Ahn finished as the top female runner and 5th overall against 340 athletes of varying age groups at a time of 32:00.

Her younger sister Mei-viz finished as the 3rd female runner and 8th overall at a time of 33:06.

The pair had a strong showing last year as well, when Amelia-Ahn had an identical finish, placing 1st female and 5th overall, while Mei-viz placed 2nd female and 8th overall.

"Both girls were also pleased with their times, considering how many early morning and late afternoon runs got them to this point," says Victoria Lou.

The pair of runners have also been busy training for high school cross-country weekly racing, swimming competitively, while keeping up with their schooling.

"Achieving such a strong finish at the Apple Marathon race despite navigating a very busy schedule is especially rewarding for both of them," says Lou.

Both runners have been racing competitively on track and on trails since middle school, and they show no signs of slowing down.

"They are very thankful to their coaches, fellow runners and family for all their mentorship and support that have helped them with their successes as runners," Lou says.