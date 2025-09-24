Canadian women's hockey team to host United States in Edmonton in Rivalry Series
Hosting U.S. in Edmonton
EDMONTON — Canada will host the United States in a pair of women's hockey games in Edmonton in December.
The annual Rivalry Series between the two countries returns to Alberta for the first time since 2017.
The games in Edmonton on Dec. 10 and Dec. 13 at Rogers Place follow the first two Nov. 6 in Cleveland, Ohio and Nov. 8 in Buffalo, N.Y.
The series that has been five and seven games in previous years is a four-game set as players on both teams have both Olympic preparation and Professional Women's Hockey League games this season.
The Rivalry Series will be the last clash of the archrivals before the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, in February.
The two countries have met in the finals of all but one Olympic gold-medal game since 1998 with Canada holding a 4-2 record.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.
