Canadian ski jumper Loutitt to undergo knee surgery, will miss 2026 Winter Games

Photo: The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Canadian ski jumper Alex Loutitt will miss the 2026 Winter Olympics after sustaining a knee injury during a Summer Grand Prix competition.

Loutitt, a 2023 world champion and part of Canada's bronze-winning mixed team at the 2022 Olympics, was injured Friday during an event on the 2026 Olympic jumps in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

Ski Jumping Canada said Loutitt was treated in a local hospital before returning to Innsbruck, Austria, where she will undergo knee surgery this week.

The 21-year-old from Calgary is expected to have a one-year rehabilitation period from her surgery before she will be cleared to return to competitive jumping.

Loutitt is the first Canadian ski jumper to win the a world title at both the senior and junior levels.

She also has 11 individual World Cup podiums, including two victories.

"I am heartbroken that this injury will prevent me from representing Canada at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games," Loutitt said in a release. "I feel like I’m letting down my family, friends, and teammates as well as the incredible sponsors that have embraced my journey. This is the toughest part for me to accept.

"I know that I am still young, and I am grateful for everything I’ve already achieved in ski jumping. This is a setback in my journey, but it’s not the end. I will put in as much hard work into my recovery as my Olympic

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.