Canadian curler Brad Gushue calling it a career after upcoming season

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada skip Brad Gushue delivers a rock while playing Alberta-Jacobs during the semifinal at the Brier, in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Brad Gushue is calling it a career after this upcoming season.

The skip from St. John's, N.L., announced on social media Wednesday that this season will be his last in competitive curling.

Gushue is a two-time Olympic medallist, having won gold in 2006 and bronze in 2022.

He also won five world championship medals (one gold, four silver), with his gold coming in 2017 in Edmonton, and is a six-time Brier champion (2017, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024).

After 13 tries, Gushue won his first Canadian championship in his hometown of St. John's in storybook fashion back in 2017.

His teams were favourites in every domestic and international field after that.

The 45-year-old said in his video announcement that the decision was "about my family and my team," and that he's "missed enough milestones to know I don't want to miss any more."

"Years ago, I created a list of goals I wanted to achieve," he said. "And I feel like I'm among the lucky few who can say they've achieved them. That's given me the confidence to make this decision now."

Gushue, longtime third Mark Nichols, new second Brendan Bottcher and lead Geoff Walker have pre-qualified for the 2026 Montana's Brier in St. John's.

They're also in the eight-team men's field at the Olympic trials being held in Halifax from Nov. 22 through 30, where they'll compete for the right to represent Canada at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

"For my team, your commitment, friendship and drive are what made all this possible for me," Gushue said in the video. "I know this decision impacts you the most both on and off the ice.

"This has not been an easy decision. I love curling. It's been my passion since I first stepped on the ice and played my first end. I've struggled with leaving it all behind. I'll miss it more than I can express.

"But there's a season ahead of us. Our team is ready to go and we're ready to leave it all on the ice."