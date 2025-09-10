276597
Kelowna’s Osland earns season-ending honours on Annika Tour

Striving for the LPGA

Kelowna golfer Megan Osland capped off a strong season on the Annika Women’s All Pro Tour with a second-place finish at the season-ending championship in Wichita, Kan.

Osland shot 9-under par over 72 holes at Rolling Hills Country Club, the birthplace of the LPGA, to finish in a tie for second. The result boosted her to second overall in the tour’s order of merit standings.

Osland received her season plaque from LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam at the conclusion of the event.

Osland’s 2025 season included a win in St. Louis, along with third-, fourth-, fifth- and eighth-place finishes. She played 12 of the 13 tournaments on the schedule and made the cut in 11.

Her strong play secured her a spot among the top five in the order of merit, allowing her to bypass the opening stage of the LPGA’s three-stage qualifying series — a big bonus for players seeking a tour card.

In addition, Osland earned exemptions into the Epson Tour’s El Dorado Shootout and the season-ending Epson Tour Championship, set for October in Indian Wells, Calif.

