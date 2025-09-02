Kelowna teen hits hole-in-one during junior club championship

Photo: Contributed Asher Bentley Arychuk got a hole-in-one at Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

A Kelowna teen has his first hole-in-one, and he did it in a high-pressure situation.

Asher Bentley Arychuk, 13, scored the ace on the 17th hole during the Kelowna Golf and Country Club Junior championship. He also finished second overall in the tournament.

“It was really cool to get a hole-in-one in the club championship,” said Arychuk.

“I used a pitching wedge and the flag was about 140 yards. I landed it five feet in front of the pin, it bounced with some spin, once and rolled in. My dad was there to watch and he videoed it, so that was cool.”

Arychuk is currently on the Okanagan performance team at Quail and Bear, as well as a member of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club for just over five years. He started golfing at the age of five.

Not only did he finish second at the junior club championship and score a hole-in-one, but he won long drive on day one of the two-day tournament and was awarded the Most Improved Golfer trophy.

Arychuk started the season with a 21 handicap. He’s currently just shy of a 9 handicap. He’s aiming for the single digits by the end of the season.