Kelowna golfer takes home top prize at St. Louis Women's Championship

Photo: Rick Osland Kelowna's Megan Osland wins first ever ANNIKA Womens All Pro Tour, in Missouri.

Kelowna's Megan Osland has taken top spot at the first-ever St. Louis Women's Championship on the ANNIKA Womens All Pro Tour last weekend.

Osland opened the tournament with a seven-under par 65 in her first round. She fired seven straight birdies on her back nine.

"Everything clicked-putter, irons, confidence and I just stayed in the moment," says Osland.

Her second and third rounds were 74 and 71 and she finished tied at six-under before going to a playoff with Siyen Chen from China.

The pair were all tied up going into their final hole until Osland dropped her approach two feet from the pin before it stopped 15 feet from the hole. She drained her birdie to win the tournament by one stroke.

The victory moves her into third place in the standings, and earned her $12,500. The top five players at the end of the season bypass Stage 1 of the LPGA Qualifying Series.

Osland will now compete in the Children's Hospital of Illinois Championship this weekend.