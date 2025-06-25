263148
Kelowna golfer takes home top prize at St. Louis Women's Championship

Local golfer takes top spot

Kelowna's Megan Osland has taken top spot at the first-ever St. Louis Women's Championship on the ANNIKA Womens All Pro Tour last weekend.

Osland opened the tournament with a seven-under par 65 in her first round. She fired seven straight birdies on her back nine.

"Everything clicked-putter, irons, confidence and I just stayed in the moment," says Osland.

Her second and third rounds were 74 and 71 and she finished tied at six-under before going to a playoff with Siyen Chen from China.

The pair were all tied up going into their final hole until Osland dropped her approach two feet from the pin before it stopped 15 feet from the hole. She drained her birdie to win the tournament by one stroke.

The victory moves her into third place in the standings, and earned her $12,500. The top five players at the end of the season bypass Stage 1 of the LPGA Qualifying Series.

Osland will now compete in the Children's Hospital of Illinois Championship this weekend.

More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Kelowna sports event
Railside Brewing Presents: Cornhole Contenders Cup

Railside Brewing , Kelowna
Jun 28 11:00 am

Penticton sports event
Kettle Mettle Dirty Fondo 2025

Okanagan Lake Park, Penticton
Jun 28 4:00 pm

Kelowna sports event
Kelowna Dragon Boat Festival

Tugboat Bay Beach , Kelowna
Jul 5 8:00 am



