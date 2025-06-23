The Abbotsford Canucks are Calder Cup champions

Photo: Abbotsford Canucks/Twitter. The Abbotsford Canucks have won the 2025 Calder Cup.

The Canucks are Cup Champions.

Sure, it's the Abbotsford Canucks and not the Vancouver Canucks, but it's still an incredible accomplishment.

The Canucks had a chance to win the Calder Cup on home ice on Saturday, but couldn't quite pull it off. No matter: they came through with a big 3-2 win on the road against the Charlotte Checkers in Game 6 to hoist the Calder Cup for the first time in franchise history.

No AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks has ever won the AHL championship, making this a first for the entire Canucks organization.

It's the first championship won by the Canucks organization since they entered the NHL, dating back to winning the Lester Patrick Cup in 1969 and 1970, their final two years in the WHL.

The Canucks also prevented the Florida Panthers organization from being the fourth club in hockey history to win both the Stanley Cup and the Calder Cup in the same year. The Checkers switched their affiliation to the Panthers from the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021.

The Canucks fell behind 2-0 early before pecking away at the lead.

Sammy Blais got one back on the power play at 17:38 of the first then took over the game in the second.

Danila Klimovich tied it early then, after holding the puck in the Charlotte end for more than a minute, Linus Karlsson netted the winner on a cross ice feed from Arshdeep Bains.

Best shift of the year from the Abby Canucks leads to Karlsson putting the good guys up a goal pic.twitter.com/mwDqgtgOsn — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) June 24, 2025

Arturs Silovs did the rest.

The Latvian netminder turned away 28 shots backstopping the win. Silovs was also named AHL playoff MVP.