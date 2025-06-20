261363
Sports News  

World Curling tightens sweeping rules, bans firmer broom foams ahead of Olympics

Firmer broom foams banned

The Canadian Press
Reflected in a window of an arena suite, Alberta-Sluchinski second Kerr Drummond, bottom right, delivers a rock while playing Quebec during the Brier, in Regina, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reflected in a window of an arena suite, Alberta-Sluchinski second Kerr Drummond, bottom right, delivers a rock while playing Quebec during the Brier, in Regina, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

World Curling has tightened its sweeping equipment rules heading into the Olympic season.

The move, announced Friday, follows concern over firmer broom foams that many players said gave sweepers too much control.

Several high-profile models — including some from Goldline, BalancePlus and Hardline — are now banned. Only brushes with less-firm foam are approved for competition, effective immediately.

World Curling said the decision followed extensive consultation with players, manufacturers and ice experts, as well as a sweep-testing exercise at the Morris Curling Club in Manitoba.

Officials say it’s a first step, with long-term reviews and equipment standards still in development.

With the new regulations, the BalancePlus RS with Firm 2.0 foam, Goldline Impact with Evader or Pursuer foam, Hardline Ice Pad with Competitive foam, and SmartBroom by Curling Tools with current foam are no longer approved for play.

 

