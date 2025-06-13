Former Kelowna Rocket added to Canucks coaching staff

Photo: Iowa Wile Brett McLean

One of the most prolific offensive threats to ever pull on a Kelowna Rockets jersey has made the jump back to the National Hockey League.

Brett McLean, who owns Rockets career record for goals (166), assists (209) and points (370) between 1994 and 1999 with both Tacoma and Kelowna, has been named an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks.

McLean spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Minnesota Wild AHL affiliate in Iowa. Prior to that he spent three seasons as an assistant in Minnesota.

McLean joins a coaching staff now led by former Kelowna Rockets head coach Adam Foote, who was named to replace Rick Tocchet last month.