263148
260755
Sports News  

Large team golf tournament holds qualifiers across the Okanagan

Golf scramble in Okanagan

- | Story: 553925

It’s billed as the largest grassroots amateur golf program in Canada, and it’s coming to six courses across the Southern Interior over the next several weeks.

The RBC PGA Scramble is a team event which follows a typical scramble format featuring teams of four amateurs.

Local qualifying events will be held at Shadow Ridge and Black Mountain in Kelowna, Vernon Golf and Country Club, Shuswap National in Salmon Arm, Revelstoke Golf Club and Bighorn Golf and Country Club in Kamloops.

The winner of each qualifying event will move on to one of 13 regional finals to be held later in the summer.

Each regional winner will have a chance to compete for the national championship in the fall at Cabot Links Golf Course in Nova Scotia.

There are also two spots guaranteed for the final for all-female teams.

The following is a list of qualifying events and with registration deadlines.

Course Registration Deadline Event date Max Teams
Shadow Ridge June 5 June 15 24
Vernon GCC June 11 June 21 20
Revelstoke June 12 June 22 14
Black Mountain June 14 June 24 44
Shuswap National June 27 July 6 20
Bighorn GCC July 3 July 13 16

Now in its 10th year, the RBC PGA Scramble will take place at more than 185 locations across the country.

The tournament is open to teams of four amateur golfers who have an up-to-date Golf Canada handicap and are 19 years of age and older.

Click here to register.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Kelowna sports event
Dirty Diesel Customs - Mayhem On The mountain

Thunder Mountain Raceway, Kelowna
Jun 7 11:30 am

Penticton sports event
Penticton & Area Cycling Association (PACA) Pedalfest

The Standard Space, Penticton
Jun 7 12:00 pm

Penticton sports event
PACA Pedalfest

The Standard Space, Penticton
Jun 7 12:00 pm



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >






Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


263747


262998