Large team golf tournament holds qualifiers across the Okanagan

It’s billed as the largest grassroots amateur golf program in Canada, and it’s coming to six courses across the Southern Interior over the next several weeks.

The RBC PGA Scramble is a team event which follows a typical scramble format featuring teams of four amateurs.

Local qualifying events will be held at Shadow Ridge and Black Mountain in Kelowna, Vernon Golf and Country Club, Shuswap National in Salmon Arm, Revelstoke Golf Club and Bighorn Golf and Country Club in Kamloops.

The winner of each qualifying event will move on to one of 13 regional finals to be held later in the summer.

Each regional winner will have a chance to compete for the national championship in the fall at Cabot Links Golf Course in Nova Scotia.

There are also two spots guaranteed for the final for all-female teams.

The following is a list of qualifying events and with registration deadlines.

Course Registration Deadline Event date Max Teams Shadow Ridge June 5 June 15 24 Vernon GCC June 11 June 21 20 Revelstoke June 12 June 22 14 Black Mountain June 14 June 24 44 Shuswap National June 27 July 6 20 Bighorn GCC July 3 July 13 16

Now in its 10th year, the RBC PGA Scramble will take place at more than 185 locations across the country.

The tournament is open to teams of four amateur golfers who have an up-to-date Golf Canada handicap and are 19 years of age and older.

