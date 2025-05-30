CFL, nine member clubs donate over $4.5 million to grassroots football programs

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont., Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The CFL and its nine member clubs invested over $4.5 million into amateur football last year.

The league announced Friday that it and the nine franchises combined to donate $4,518,900 to grassroots football initiatives, projects and programs throughout Canada in 2024.

"The community involvement of the CFL, its clubs and players is something that sets us apart from other leagues," said CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston. "To be able, among all of the clubs in the league, to donate over $4.5 million is encouraging participation and exposure to the game and ultimately having kids fall in love with the sport.

"That's wonderful for a number of reasons, one of which is the game of football teaches such great skills that can be applied to life."

The CFL said it made 2,019 appearances last year, including 1,023 school visits, with players and staff spending 11,457 hours in communities and reaching more than 84,000 youth.

"Ultimately, football players become football fans," Johnston said. "We think we're going to be seeing them at the stadium cheering on their teams as well as watching at home on TV.

"It's a great strategy for us to be involved in the community, be great corporate citizens and develop new fans."

Two of the CFL's initiatives included the Women in Football Program -- which provides a platform for participants to develop skills at the professional level -- and its partnership with Blackhawk Tires that raised $40,000 through the Touchdowns for Communities, a strategy that provides funding for provincial football organizations to grow female programs across Canada.

Among the team initiatives