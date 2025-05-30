Kelowna Falcons open a new season of summer baseball Friday at Elk Stadium

Photo: Kelowna Falcons Falcons open 25th anniversary season Friday

The Kelowna Falcons are set to kick off their 25th year of summer baseball at Elk Stadium.

The Falcons, who began operating in 2000, open their milestone season in the West Coast League Friday night against North Division rival Victoria HarbourCats.

Following tradition, there is no admission to Friday’s season opener.

The free night of baseball is made possible by McIntosh Properties and Perc’s Place Coffee.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Doug Noce returns for a fourth season as head coach of the Falcons.

He will oversee a roster that includes 51 players, including 30 pitchers and 21 position players.

While many players have already made it to town, others are expected within the next few weeks as their collegiate seasons wind down.

The Falcons will play home-and-home series against each of the seven rival teams in the North Division. They make additional trips to Kamloops and Port Angeles while hosting Wenatchee and Edmonton twice to round out the two-month, 54-game schedule.

They close out the regular season against Wenatchee Aug. 4 to 6.