Young sprinters from Okanagan Athletic Club the fastest in B.C.

Photo: Contributed Photo (left to right): Alexandra Bernard, Georgia Leinemann, Georgia Weber, Jada Zazluka, and Coach Omar Mourad

A group of young Kelowna athletes is following in the footsteps of Olympic gold medalist Jerome Blake.

Running for the Okanagan Athletic Club, the same club where Blake got his start before winning Olympic gold in the 4x100m relay last year, four girls won gold in the U13 4x100m relay at the B.C. Elementary Track and Field Championships in Richmond over the weekend.

Alexandra Bernard, Georgia Weber, Jada Zazluka, and Georgia Leinemann finished with a time of 53.63 seconds, making them the fastest team in B.C. for their age group.

“Our girls' 4x100m relay team was nothing short of amazing this weekend,” said coach Omar Mourad.

“Out of 17 teams, they not only won gold but did so with a commanding lead of nearly a full second. This result is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication they've poured into their training. All their effort is paying off, and I have no doubt it will continue to carry them even further. As their coach, I couldn't be prouder.”

The girls brought home several individual medals as well: