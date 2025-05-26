264121
Kelowna fighter wins gold and spot on Canada's International Taekwon-Do Federation team

Local fighter wins gold

Another Kelowna martial artist has earned national recognition.

Brad Cotey finished first, taking home gold at the recent ITF Canadian National Championships in Quebec City on May 17th. Cotey finished first in the men's heavy weight sparring division and third in second-degree black belt patterns.

Cotey also earned a spot on the Canada International Taekwon-Do Federation team that will be competing in Croatia this coming October.

Cotey trains at Impact Martial Arts with 8th degree black belt instructor, Michael Barker, who teaches classes at the Rutland Centennial Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays for children as young as 4-6 years old right up to adults.

