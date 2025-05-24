High-scoring Oilers leaning into defence for third shutout in four playoff games

Photo: The Canadian Press

DALLAS — The Edmonton Oilers, renowned for goal production, have leaned on their defence lately.

The Oilers blanked the Dallas Stars 3-0 in Game 2 of the NHL's Western Conference final Friday to take a 1-1 split home for Sunday's Game 3 afternoon matinee.

Edmonton posted a third shutout in four games and recovered from a miserable Game 1 third period in which Dallas scored five unanswered goals.

After outscoring the opposition 39-34 in their first nine games of the post-season, the talking point around the team was would the Oilers be required to score more than four goals a night to win a Stanley Cup?

It was a question that furrowed the brow of captain Connor McDavid before the conference final began because Edmonton posted back-to-back shutouts to close out the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"Yes, we can play defence," McDavid stated Friday.

"We're a different team that we have been in years past. Probably not as run and gun as we've been in the years past. Keep saying we can play defence.

"The forwards are coming back really hard. Everyone's selling out blocking shots. It's that time of year. That's what it takes. When we defend and everyone's bought in like that, we know we're going to find enough offence somewhere."

Stuart Skinner, who was supplanted by Calvin Pickard for a six-game stretch over the first and second rounds, earned his third shutout this post-season with a 25-save effort at American Airlines Center.

"When you look at the teams that win, they're normally the teams that are pretty stifling defensively," the goaltender said. "We've been improving and we've getting better, because we want to be that team."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in the first period followed by second-period goals by defenceman Brett Kulak and Connor Brown.

For the third time in as many series, the Oilers rebooted after a bad game — although it was one bad period in a Game 1 that Edmonton otherwise controlled — with a complete effort.

Losing Game 3 in the last second to the Golden Knights spawned a 3-0 win in Game 4. Falling 6-2 in Game 2 to the Los Angeles King in the first round was met with a 7-4 win in the next game.

"That's the playoffs. You've got to be able to punch back," Oilers forward Zach Hyman said.

Special teams that were Edmonton's downfall in the Game 1 loss improved with a goal on five power-play chances while holding Dallas to 0-for-2.

The Oilers were the more disciplined team with the exception of Darnell Nurse wacking Stars forward Roope Hintz across the left leg in front of Edmonton's net. Hintz left the game and didn't return.

Edmonton didn't pay for Nurse's slashing minor as it had in the opener when Dallas scored three power-play goals in the span of six minutes.

Skinner said after that game his goal was to compete harder when the Stars threw bodies at his crease.

"For the traffic, I actually think they did an even better job getting more traffic in front of us. Again, blocked shots that we had, boxing out," Skinner said.

"For my part, I think I did do a better job at just competing and battling out there. Traffic can be a really tough play for every goalie. As a whole team, we did a better job."

Skinner dove to get the heel of his stick on an Esa Lindell shot late in the third period to preserve his shutout.

"I did know that I stopped it. I didn't know how close it exactly was," Skinner said.

"I felt it hit my stick, and then I was just kind of praying to God at that point that it didn't go in. The play kept going, so it's a nice little cherry on top."

The Oilers and Stars were also 1-1 after two games last year going back to Edmonton when they clashed in the Western Conference final.

Edmonton took the best-of-seven series in six and reached the Cup final before falling in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers.

"You come down to a road city like this and they're going to make it tough. Going home with a split is a good thing," Nugent-Hopkins said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2025.