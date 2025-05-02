Former KSS Owl signs deal with CEBL Vancouver Bandits

Photo: Contributed Kelowna's Grant Shephard signs with CEBL Vancouver Bandits.

Former KSS Owl star Grant Shephard is returning home to continue his basketball career.

The six-foot-10 forward, who led the Owls to the school’s first Quad A provincial title in 2016, has signed a contract to play with the Vancouver Bandits in the Canadian Elite Basketball League for the coming season.

Shephard has played the last two seasons in Europe, most recently with Jamtland in Sweden where he averaged 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over 32 games.

The Kelowna native is no stranger to the Bandits, having played with the team as a development athlete in 2019 and again in 2023 before leaving for Europe.

“I am grateful to be back with the Bandits this season and ready to grind,” said Shephard.

Shephard was named MVP of the 2016 provincial championships.

After graduation, Shephard established himself as a dominant big man with the UBC Thunderbirds. He transferred to Carlton in 2021, helping the Ravens to a national championship in 2022-2023.