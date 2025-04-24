260365
Going Pro: The Curling Group plans to launch professional curling league next spring

Pro curling league to launch

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press - | Story: 546394

The owners of the Grand Slam of Curling series are planning to introduce a professional curling league next season.

The Curling Group says the "Rock League" will debut in April 2026. The league will feature six global franchise teams competing in a multi-format six-week season.

Teams will be organized by region, with two each from Canada and Europe, and one each from the Asia-Pacific region and the United States.

The Curling Group has yet to name host cities but is planning to hold events in Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

Each team will include five men and five women. Captains include Canada's Rachel Homan and Brad Jacobs, Scotland's Bruce Mouat, Switzerland's Alina Paetz, American Korey Dropkin and Japan's Chinami Yoshida.

Curling legends John Morris and Jennifer Jones will serve as strategic advisers and help with the creation and selection of the teams and formats. More details are expected over the coming months.

 

