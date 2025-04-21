Kelowna youth archers on target with golden performances

Photo: Kelowna youth archery team Top row: Lilly Ngo, Mack Prior, Bree Toye, Hunter Toye. Bottom row: Avery Ngo, Wyatt Toye, Addyson Kruchkowski

The Kelowna youth archery team brought home a quiver full of medals from the 2025 BC Indoor Archery Championships. Two Kelowna competitors also broke BC records for their age group.

Addyson Kruchkowski won the U18 women’s compound bow event with a new record, and Wyatt Toye also set a new mark in the U15 men’s compound bow.

They weren’t the only gold medalists from the club at the weekend event in Richmond. Lilly Ngo won the U15 women’s barebow, and Bree Toye was the top scorer in the U13 women’s compound bow. Other notable medal winners from Kelowna included Hunter Toye, who took silver in U13 men’s compound bow and Mack Prior, who was 4th in U18 women’s compound bow.

The team is sponsored by Kelowna District Fish and Game Club, Hardcore Archery, and Pihl Law Corp.