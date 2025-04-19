Six Kelowna Rockets alumni gearing up for Stanley Cup playoffs

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Six former Kelowna Rockets will be playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs this year.

With the NHL regular season now wrapped up and playoff games kicking off Saturday afternoon, six former Rockets made it to the post-season.

These include Leon Draisaitl with the Edmonton Oilers, Jamie Benn with the Dallas Stars, Josh Morrissey and Luke Schenn with the Winnipeg Jets, Nolan Foote with the New Jersey Devils and Kaedan Korczak with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Draisaitl, who played with the Rockets in the 2014-15 season, led the league in goals this year with 52, while also leading the Oilers in points at 106 – third overall in the league.

The Oilers' series against the LA Kings begins Monday.

Benn's Stars begin their series against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night. Benn played two seasons with the Rockets from 2007 to 2009.

The President Cup winning Jets kick off playoff action against the St. Louis Blues Saturday afternoon. Schenn played three seasons with the Rockets from 2005 to 2008, while Morrissey played a single season in 2014-15.

Korczak split his time this season between the Golden Knights and their AHL affiliate team, the Henderson Silver Knights, playing 40 NHL games. He played five seasons with the Rockets from 2016 to 2021. The Golden Knights begin their series against the Minnesota Wild Sunday.

And Foote was recently recalled to the Devils where he's played seven games this year, although most of his season has been played with the AHL affiliate team Utica Comets. Foote played four seasons with the Rockets from 2016 to 2020.

The Devils will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round, beginning Sunday.