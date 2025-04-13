258842
Sports  

Canada's Corey Conners in contention in final round of Masters

Canadian in contention

The Canadian Press

AUGUSTA — A Canadian is in contention heading into the final round of the Masters, the first major of the men's golf season.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is third at Augusta, four shots back of third-round leader Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., starts the day tied for 37th, 10 shots back of McIlroy.

Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., is the only Canadian male to ever win a major.

He claimed the green jacket as Masters champion in 2003, inspiring a generation of Canadian golfers including Conners.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., has won two majors on the women's schedule: the Women's PGA Championship in 2016 and the Evian Championship in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.

NEW
