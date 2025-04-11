Kelowna Crows play last games at Parkinson Recreation Centre this weekend

Photo: Kelowna Crows Rugby Club

Rugby returns to Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna this weekend.

The Kelowna Crows Rugby Club men's and women's teams have both qualified for the playoffs in their respective BC Division 2 quarter-finals this Saturday at Parkinson Recreation Saturday, April 12.

Kelowna Crows vice president Alex Dickson says this weekend's games will be bittersweet.

"They'll be the final games the Crows ever play at their long time, 20+ years home field as the pitch is being torn up as part of the new Parkinson Development Plan."

The women's game kicks off at 11:45 a.m. against Richmond, and the men kick off at 1:15 p.m. against the Brit Lions, from Delta.

Dickson says there will be a BBQ from 12 to 2:30 p.m. as well as a beer garden, silent auction and Crows and rugby merchandise on sale as well.

"The Crows are looking to get a bumper crowd out for the game as a send-off to the field affectionately known as 'Fortress Parkinson,'" says Dickson.