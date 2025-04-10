Kelowna club hosts day and night cricket tournament

Photo: Okanagan Valley Cricket Club The Okanagan Valley Cricket Club will be hosting a T20 tournament Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Cricket players from across the Okanagan will converge on Kelowna this weekend for a unique tournament.

The first Day and Night T20 Cricket Tournament will run around the clock at the Parkinson Recreation Centre and Glenmore Cricket Grounds on Sunday, April 13.

Matches are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and run continuously, with the grand final under the lights at the Glenmore pitch.

The event is hosted by the Okanagan Valley Cricket Club, with five other area teams participating including Okanagan Lions CC, North Okanagan CC, VCL CC, Salmon Arm CC and the Vernon Strikers CC.

T20 cricket is a faster-paced, shorter version of the sport. Each team bats for a maximum of 20 over and the games typically last about three hours, rather than the average of eight hours for a traditional game.

“This landmark event not only celebrates the passion for cricket in the Okanagan but also aims to foster connection among players, families, and fans,” says Toby Ellis, wicket-keeper with the Okanagan Valley Cricket Club.

“OVCC invites the community to come out, support their local teams, and enjoy a day full of sport, camaraderie, and entertainment. It’s more than a tournament—it’s a celebration of cricket in the heart of the valley.”