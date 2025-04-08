Kelowna water polo athletes claim medals at provincial championships

Photo: Contributed 16U Kelowna girls water polo team won Bronze. (Back row L to R) Tea Oenema, Aanika Jonson, Zoe Pauling, Evelyn Barr (Front Row L to R) Esme Oenema, Lux Brasnett.

Kelowna athletes had a good showing at the BC Water Polo Provincial Tournament at the Guilford Aquatic Centre in Surrey, April 5 and 6.

The Kelowna Water Polo Club's 14U and 16U girl's teams both claimed bronze and Liam Halsall, from Kelowna but playing on the high-performance Pacific Storm club, also won bronze in the 16U and gold in the 14U division.

The Kelowna community boys team also had a strong showing against some stiff competition.

Many of these players will be heading to Water Polo Canada Western Finals in the first weekend in May.

These athletes are also looking forward to the second Kelowna Classic Lake Water Polo Tournament at Cold Sands Beach in City Park, July 12 and 13.