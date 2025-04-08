257979
257965
Sports  

Kelowna water polo athletes claim medals at provincial championships

Water polo medals captured

- | Story: 543333

Kelowna athletes had a good showing at the BC Water Polo Provincial Tournament at the Guilford Aquatic Centre in Surrey, April 5 and 6.

The Kelowna Water Polo Club's 14U and 16U girl's teams both claimed bronze and Liam Halsall, from Kelowna but playing on the high-performance Pacific Storm club, also won bronze in the 16U and gold in the 14U division.

The Kelowna community boys team also had a strong showing against some stiff competition.

Many of these players will be heading to Water Polo Canada Western Finals in the first weekend in May.

These athletes are also looking forward to the second Kelowna Classic Lake Water Polo Tournament at Cold Sands Beach in City Park, July 12 and 13.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Women's Situational Awareness & Self-Defense Course presented by MLK Abilities

Elk's Lodge Penticton, Penticton
Apr 12 9:00 am

Spring Opening Shotgun Sports Event

Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club, Kelowna
Apr 12 10:00 am

Unlock Your Body’s Potential (Feldenkrais & Yoga W

Kelowna Yoga House, Kelowna
Apr 13 9:30 am



249255
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >






Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


256265
258731


258645