Okanagan curlers capture silver at Canadian Masters Women's Curling Championship

Local curlers win silver

A curling team from the Okanagan fell just short of being crowned national champions.

Still, it was a very good season for the team skipped by Danielle Shaughnessy from West Kelowna. They are bringing home a silver medal from the 2025 Canadian Masters Women’s Curling Championship.

Shaughnessy, along with Dawn Everest is from Kelowna, Marilou Richter is from Penticton and Cory Atchison is from Surrey. They beat Ontario in the semi-finals at the end in Sault Ste Marie last weekend but came up short against Alberta in the final.

The quartet qualified for the nationals by winning the B.C. Masters provincial title in February.

It was the fourth national competition for Shaughnessy in less than two years. She won gold with a different team at the Masters in 2024 in Saguenay, Quebec, silver at the 2023 Canadian Seniors in Vernon and played at the 2024 Seniors in Moncton.

