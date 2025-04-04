A pair of Big White Ski Team alumni named to 2025 Ski Cross Junior World Championships Team

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Kael Oberlander (left) and Finley Cashin (right)

Two former Big White Ski Club athletes have been named to the 2025 Ski Cross Junior World Championship team.

The event will take place at Isola 2000, France, from April 2 to 6.

The local ski racers are Kael Oberlander and Finley Cashin, both alumni of the Big White Ski Club

and Okanagan Ski Team.

Oberlander and Cashin both began their skiing journeys at the Big White Ski School and progressed through the ranks with the Big White Ski Club.

Earlier this season, Cashin represented Canada at the World University Games, achieving a third-place finish at the NorAm event in Steamboat, CO, and securing a first-place finish at the NorAm event at Gore Mountain, NY. Cashin currently sits in second place in the NorAm Cup standings.

Oberlander also had an impressive season, finishing in third place at the Gore Mountain NorAm and currently holding fourth place in the Nor-Am Cup standings.

“We are incredibly proud of Kael and Finley’s accomplishments,” said Amir Khatami, president of the Big White Ski Club. “Their dedication to the sport and pursuit of excellence have truly paid off. This selection is not only a personal triumph for them but also a significant milestone for our club.”

The 2025 Junior Worlds team representing Canada consists of four men and two women who have qualified through world rankings and their performances in the Nor-Am Series.

Men:

Finley Cashin (Big White)

Nick Katrusiak (Whistler)

Kaleb Barnum (Fernie)

Euan Currie (Sun Peaks)

Women:

Kael Oberlander (Big White)

Ane-Marie Joncas (Whistler)

The Big White Ski Club has produced several Canadian Ski Cross Team members, including World Cup Team alumni Ian Deans and Ned Ireland, as well as 2018 Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Serwa.