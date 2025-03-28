B.C. Lions fine, forfeit two draft picks for violating CFL's salary cap

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The B.C. Lions were one of four CFL teams to violate the league’s 2024 salary cap, but their penalty is more severe than others, with the club forfeiting first- and second-round picks in this year's draft

According to the CFL, the Lions were $347,889 above the league-mandated 2024 cap of $5.525 million. The Toronto Argonauts ($87,103), Saskatchewan Roughriders ($40,121) and Ottawa Redblacks ($22,914) also exceeded the cap and were each fined by the amount they finished over.

Teams exceeding the CFL cap by less than $100,000 are fined the amount they were over. Those violations up to $300,000 met a fine of double the amount in excess in addition to forfeiture of the team's next available first-round pick.

Violations exceeding $300,000 result in a fine triple the additional amount plus the loss of the next available second-round selection. So by that formula, B.C.'s fine would work out to $643,667.

Essentially, B.C. received a dollar-for-dollar fine for the first $100,000 it was over the cap, then a $400,000 penalty for reaching $300,000 over. And finally, the Lions were fined $143,667 for the remaining $47,889 they exceeded the cap.

As per the CFL constitution, the team with the worst record — in this instance, the Calgary Stampeders — will receive B.C.’s forfeited picks as the final selections in the first two rounds, the eighth and 17th selections, respectively.

Calgary will have the first and eighth picks of the draft, which will be held April 29. Hamilton, Ottawa, Saskatchewan, Montreal, Winnipeg and Toronto will round out the remainder of the first round.

Edmonton won't have a first-round pick after claiming Zach Mathis in the '24 supplemental draft.

Hamilton will open the second round, followed in order by Edmonton, B.C., Ottawa, Saskatchewan, Montreal, Toronto and Calgary. Both Winnipeg and the Lions hold the 18th and 19th overall picks as a result of the national snaps reward system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.