Canada's O'Neill extends opening day home run streak with three-run shot in Toronto

TORONTO — At this point Tyler O'Neill isn't even trying to hit home runs on opening day, it just sort of happens.

O'Neill went yard on opening day for a sixth consecutive year, adding to his Major League Baseball record set last season, to help the Baltimore Orioles crush the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2 on Thursday. O'Neill, from Burnaby, B.C., said he's just trying to get the best at bats possible and the quirky streak is just a bonus.

"I'm just trying to not make too much of it," said O'Neill by his locker in the visitors' clubhouse. "Just trying to go out, have a good first at bat, see what the game gives me from there.

"Obviously, I understand what's going on, but it's not like I'm going out there and do anything crazy out there."

O'Neill's first four opening day homers came as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and his fifth was last season for the Boston Red Sox. He signed a three-year, US$49.5 million deal with the Orioles in December, making Thursday's win his regular-season debut for Baltimore.

"I mean, it's fun, right? It's a good time, and it's a fun streak," said O'Neill. "I don't really think too much of it anyway.

"I already had the record last year so today was just the cherry on top."

The two-time Gold Glove winner is a career .246 hitter with a total of 110 home runs over his eight MLB seasons. He had 31 home runs and hit .241 last season in Boston before signing with Baltimore.

Manager Brandon Hyde said he hopes that adding O'Neill to the Orioles' roster will help them improve on their 91-71 record last season that had them earn the top wild card berth in the American League.

"I love how hard nosed he is," said Hyde. "He's a team guy. I know that he's really excited to be here.

"He's a wonderful, wonderful person to have the start that he's had for us, that's going to be big."

It was the first time that O'Neill got to start his season in Canada, and he made the most of it with his parents, wife, daughter, and extended family all making the trip from B.C. to Toronto.

He also brought a little bit of Canadiana into the Orioles' clubhouse, buying two boxes of Tim Hortons doughnuts for his teammates.

"That's the kind of guy he is, he takes care of everyone," said starting pitcher Zach Eflin. "It's awesome."

Given his success on Thursday, O'Neill said he was going to try to replicate everything he did before the home opener.

"I will definitely be bringing a couple of doughnuts tomorrow," said O'Neill.

Hyde said O'Neill should take it a step further.

"Whatever works. I'm good with whatever," he laughed. "Wear the same clothes, do the same things.

"Whatever you did today, do it tomorrow."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.