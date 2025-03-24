Female youth hockey reaching new heights in Kelowna

Photo: Rob Mutch

Female youth hockey in the Central Okanagan is reaching new heights.

The Kelowna Minor Hockey Association had its U13, U15, and U18 Female A teams all qualify for the provincial championships, marking the first year all three teams won their respective playoffs and earned the right to compete for B.C. titles.

Tournaments were held across B.C. last weekend.

In Port Hardy, the U18 team went undefeated to win gold in the championships.

Although the U15 team had a rough season last year, this marks their second consecutive season making it to the provincial championships—and they also won gold, playing in Richmond.

The U13 team won a silver medal in Prince George.

“It’s absolutely amazing, I definitely think that our female program sets the bar in the Okanagan,” said Sara Cubberley, KMHA director of female minor hockey. “The Omaha league, which the girls all play in, seems to have some of the strongest female teams in the province. That’s proven when all three of our teams in Kelowna make provincials and all three teams won a medal.”

The teams made big strides this season. The Okanagan is a competitive region to come out of, making is a challenge to reach the provincials.

“Playing the top dogs from each region,” said Dylan Michie, KMHA president, noting Kamloops has been a strong competitor this season.

Cubberley said the U18 team proved they are “by far” the strongest in the province. She said KMHA is proud to have many teams win gold this season, including their U13 integrated team.

The U13 team came the farthest this season, said Cubberley, “I’m super proud of that team.

Michie pointed out they pushed for 10 years to get the U13 team up and running and they had to fight to earn their spot to play. All three teams were fortunate to have strong goaltending, particularly the U13 team, which has an underage goalie.

The teams all have high-level coaches involved, including: Wade Redden, former NHL player, coaching U15; Jason “JD” Deleurme, a long-time leader of the Kelowna Rockets with a long professional career overseas, coaching U13; and Kelsey Byrne, who coaches the U18 team and played for the local Kelowna Chiefs.