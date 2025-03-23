Canada's Homan beats Switzerland's Tirinzoni to defend women's world curling title

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's skip Rachel Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes, Rachel Brown and coach Viktor Kjell, from left to right, pose for the photographers after winning the gold medal match against Switzerland at the World Women's Curling Championship in Uijeongbu, South Korea, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

It was a successful title defence for Canada's Rachel Homan.

Homan captured a second straight world women's curling championship Sunday with a 7-3 victory over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni. Homan also defeated Tirinzoni in last year's final at Sydney, N.S.

Homan and her Ottawa rink of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes became the first Canadian team to repeat as women's world champions since Sandra Schmirler's squad did it in 1993 and 1994.

“My team was just throwing it so well, so I know exactly where to put the broom and the girls managed it so well," Homan said afterwards. “We're so happy we could do Canada proud and bring home the gold again.

"Back-to-back is an unbelievable feeling."

Homan's rink took control of the match in the seventh end, scoring two for a 4-3 lead. Switzerland's Alina Paetz missed a draw to the button in the eighth, allowing Canada to steal a pair for a 6-3 advantage.

"It was just huge to lie two and put the pressure on her," Homan said. "Thankfully, we got a miss.

"We don’t get misses out of Alina ever, so we tried to put the pedal down and take advantage of that."

Switzerland conceded the game in the ninth end after missing its final shot, giving Canada another steal for the 7-3 victory.

“This week was a grind, a ton of games back to back," Homan said. "I know we’re exhausted, but we know we had one more game in us."

Homan's team finished the round robin third with a 10-2 record. Without a bye to the semifinal, Canada dispatched Scotland 10-4 in the qualification round, then needed a double takeout in the semifinal against South Korea to force an extra end en route to a 6-5 win.

Homan and Miskew claimed their third career world titles after also winning it in 2017 in Beijing.It was the second world gold for Fleury and Wilkes.

Fleury, the tournament's all-star third, heaped lavish praise upon Homan.

"She got all the shots," Fleury said. "That's why she's so scary to play against because she can throw the peels, clear four rocks, or she can draw the pin whenever we need it.

"She's a weapon."

Homan has a berth in November's Olympic trials in Halifax where her team will attempt to win the right to represent Canada at next year's Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Earlier on Sunday, China downed South Korea 9-4 to win the bronze medal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.