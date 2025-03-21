Canada's Homan tops Scotland's Jackson to advance into women's curling worlds semis

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's skip Rachel Homan calls the sweep during the qualification match against Scotland at the World Women's Curling Championship in Uijeongbu, South Korea, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Canada's Rachel Homan cruised to a 10-4 win on Saturday in a qualification match over Scotland's Sophie Jackson to earn a spot in the semifinal of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship.

The defending champion Canadians will next face South Korea's Eunji Gim for a spot in the final.

Homan's top-ranked Ottawa-based rink entered the qualification match in South Korea having lost to Scotland 8-7 in the tournament's opening weekend.

Homan scored four in the second end to take an early 4-0 edge before making it 7-1 with three points in the fourth. After Jackson replied with two in the fifth, Homan scored a combined three points in the following two ends to make it 10-3.

Jackson's rink conceded after scoring just one in the eighth.

Homan missed out on the second semifinal bye despite being tied for second in the standings with South Korea due to having lost 11-7 to the host team in round-robin play on Wednesday.