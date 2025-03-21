Edmonton Oilers left with questions after Connor McDavid injury

Photo: The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers lost both a game and another superstar Thursday, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets after Connor McDavid left with a lower-body injury.

McDavid exited following a second-period collision with Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey. Edmonton's captain is now a key question mark as the team awaits further updates on his status.

The Oilers, who were already without NHL-leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl (lower body), also lost starting goaltender Stuart Skinner late in the third period.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch had no update on McDavid or Skinner post-game.

The Oilers battled back despite the setbacks, tying the game in the third period thanks to goals from Jeff Skinner and Zach Hyman.

Knoblauch was impressed with the team’s response without McDavid.

"We're very confident with the team that we have," he said. "Players that can step up and play bigger responsibilities than they have previously this season.

"I thought there was a great effort by so many of our guys. There's no quit, and we're gonna need more of that."

Jeff Skinner, a former 40-goal scorer, stepped up by scoring twice in a bigger role with McDavid sidelined.

“It was only a matter of time before he put the puck in the net,” Knoblauch said.

Skinner has been a healthy scratch several times this season after signing as a free agent in the summer. The 32-year-old has 13 goals in 59 games this season.

"He's done it so many times, and we need them," Knoblauch said. "Especially right now with the injuries that we have, we'll need guys stepping up. And he's one of those guys we'll be looking to play a big role."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.