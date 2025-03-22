Local athletes earned numerous medals at Special Olympics World Games

Photo: Special Olympics Kelowna cross country skier Francis Stanley secured three gold medals.

Local athletes brought home numerous medals from the Special Olympics World Games in Italy.

Special Olympics Team Canada earned 116 medals: 39 gold, 35 silver, and 42 bronze. B.C. athletes were responsible for 29 medals within that tally, competing in Alpine skiing, cross country skiing, figure skating and snowshoeing.

Revelstoke Alpine skier Yorke Parkin earned three gold medals at the games while Kelowna cross country skier Francis Stanley secured three gold medals in his sport.

Vernon's Danielle Pechet, won a snowshoeing bronze in the 400-metre event. Pechet also placed fourth in the 800-metre and 4-by-100 relay.

Kelowna's Tony Wilkinson earned gold, bronze, and a fourth-place finish in snowshoeing and was joined on the national team by his father, David, as a snowshoeing coach, and his brother, Ty, as a cross country skiing coach.

“To represent my country means so much to me, and it's an honour to travel around the world with my teammates on Special Olympics Team Canada,” Tony says. “Special Olympics has changed my life, as it taught me to eat healthy food and the importance of working out. Making new friends, learning new sports, and having a supportive community that welcomes everyone.”

“B.C.’s members of Special Olympics Team Canada 2025 achieved greatness on and off the fields of play," added Special Olympics BC President & CEO Dan Howe.

"These passionate athletes with intellectual disabilities delivered many personal bests and moments of inspiration, and opened hearts and minds to their abilities. Special Olympics BC is so proud of our members of Special Olympics Team Canada, and we’re so grateful for the vital network of dedicated volunteers, families, sponsors, and supporters behind the national team and the year-round Special Olympics programs across our province,”

Special Olympics Team Canada competed alongside delegations from 100 nations with participation from 1,500 athletes with intellectual disabilities and Unified partners without intellectual challenges. Competitors ranged in age from 15 to 66 years old. There is no age limit for participation in Special Olympics BC’s year-round sport, youth and health programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

The next major Special Olympics competition in BC will be the 2025 Special Olympics BC Summer Games, in Prince George which will bring together more than 1,200 competitors with intellectual challenges from across the province July 10 to 12.