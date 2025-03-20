256426
256435
Sports  

Canada's Homan earns pair of wins to secure playoff spot at women's curling worlds

Homan secures playoff spot

The Canadian Press - | Story: 539632

Canada's Rachel Homan has secured a playoff spot at the LGT world women's curling championship.

The defending champion picked up two victories on the day to secure a berth in the six-team playoffs at Uijeongbu Arena.

Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 7-6 in an extra end before rolling to an 11-2 rout of Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura.

After 17 sessions, Canada is in a second-place tie with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg and South Korea's Eunji Gim at 8-2.

Switzerland leads the 13-team standings at 9-1.

Two playoff spots are still up for grabs with one day of round-robin play remaining before the weekend playoffs. China's Rui Wang and Scotland's Sophie Jackson are tied in fifth place at 6-4 while Denmark's Madeleine Dupont is 5-5.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Unlock Your Body’s Potential (Feldenkrais & Yoga W

Kelowna Yoga House, Kelowna
Mar 23 9:30 am

Mountain Man Snowmobile Date Night

Village Day Lodge, Sun Peaks
Mar 28 4:30 pm

Spring Opening Shotgun Sports Event

Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club, Kelowna
Mar 29 10:00 am



254503
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




249255


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


256332
253379


253379
255818