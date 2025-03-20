Canada's Homan earns pair of wins to secure playoff spot at women's curling worlds

Photo: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man Canada skip Rachel Homan releases a stone during a game against the United States at the World Women's Curling Championship in Uijeongbu, South Korea, Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Canada's Rachel Homan has secured a playoff spot at the LGT world women's curling championship.

The defending champion picked up two victories on the day to secure a berth in the six-team playoffs at Uijeongbu Arena.

Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 7-6 in an extra end before rolling to an 11-2 rout of Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura.

After 17 sessions, Canada is in a second-place tie with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg and South Korea's Eunji Gim at 8-2.

Switzerland leads the 13-team standings at 9-1.

Two playoff spots are still up for grabs with one day of round-robin play remaining before the weekend playoffs. China's Rui Wang and Scotland's Sophie Jackson are tied in fifth place at 6-4 while Denmark's Madeleine Dupont is 5-5.