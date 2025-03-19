242740
257133
Sports  

Canada's Homan falls to host South Korea, rebounds with win over Norway

Canada falls to South Korea

The Canadian Press - | Story: 539428

Canada's Rachel Homan split her round-robin games Wednesday at the LGT world women's curling championship.

She dropped an 11-7 decision to South Korea's Eunji Gim at Uijeongbu Arena before rebounding with an 8-6 win over Norway's Marianne Roervik.

Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes have a 6-2 record after 14 sessions.

The defending champions are tied for third place with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (8-0) is in first place and Gim is alone in second spot at 7-1. China's Rui Wang is in fifth place at 5-3 ahead of Scotland's Sophie Jackson at 5-4.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will advance to the playoffs starting Saturday.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Mar 19 7:00 pm

Unlock Your Body’s Potential (Feldenkrais & Yoga W

Kelowna Yoga House, Kelowna
Mar 23 9:30 am

Mountain Man Snowmobile Date Night

Village Day Lodge, Sun Peaks
Mar 28 4:30 pm



254201
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >






Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


251577


255974
255818