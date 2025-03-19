Canada's Homan falls to host South Korea, rebounds with win over Norway

Photo: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man Canada's skip Rachel Homan, calls the sweep during the match against the United States at the World Women's Curling Championship in Uijeongbu, South Korea, Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Canada's Rachel Homan split her round-robin games Wednesday at the LGT world women's curling championship.

She dropped an 11-7 decision to South Korea's Eunji Gim at Uijeongbu Arena before rebounding with an 8-6 win over Norway's Marianne Roervik.

Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes have a 6-2 record after 14 sessions.

The defending champions are tied for third place with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (8-0) is in first place and Gim is alone in second spot at 7-1. China's Rui Wang is in fifth place at 5-3 ahead of Scotland's Sophie Jackson at 5-4.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will advance to the playoffs starting Saturday.