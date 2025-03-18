Canada's Homan beats United States and Turkey at world women's curling championship

Photo: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man Canada skip Rachel Homan calls out to her teammates during a game against the U.S. at the World Women's Curling Championship in Uijeongbu, South Korea, Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

A two-win day for Rachel Homan has her Canadian team in a second-place tie at the midway point of round-robin play at the LGT world women's curling championship.

The Ottawa-based rink of Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes posted an 8-4 victory over American Tabitha Peterson before picking up an 8-3 win over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz.

Canada has a 5-1 record after 11 draws at Uijeongbu Arena.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Italy's Stefania Constantini 8-5 to improve to 7-0. The unbeaten Swiss skip beat South Korea's Eunji Gim 9-6 earlier in the day.

South Korea (5-1) will play the defending champion Canadians on Wednesday.

Denmark's Madeleine Dupont and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg are next at 4-2. The competition continues through Sunday.