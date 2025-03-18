257420
256435
Sports  

Canada's Homan beats United States and Turkey at world women's curling championship

Homan beats U.S., Turkey

The Canadian Press - | Story: 539204

A two-win day for Rachel Homan has her Canadian team in a second-place tie at the midway point of round-robin play at the LGT world women's curling championship.

The Ottawa-based rink of Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes posted an 8-4 victory over American Tabitha Peterson before picking up an 8-3 win over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz.

Canada has a 5-1 record after 11 draws at Uijeongbu Arena.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Italy's Stefania Constantini 8-5 to improve to 7-0. The unbeaten Swiss skip beat South Korea's Eunji Gim 9-6 earlier in the day.

South Korea (5-1) will play the defending champion Canadians on Wednesday.

Denmark's Madeleine Dupont and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg are next at 4-2. The competition continues through Sunday.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Mar 19 7:00 pm

Unlock Your Body’s Potential (Feldenkrais & Yoga W

Kelowna Yoga House, Kelowna
Mar 23 9:30 am

Mountain Man Snowmobile Date Night

Village Day Lodge, Sun Peaks
Mar 28 4:30 pm



255193
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




257565


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


251577
256193


256324