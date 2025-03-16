Okanagan Bowling Club wins first provincial title

Photo: Okanagan Bowling Club

Representing the Okanagan Bowling Club and the City of Kelowna, Alyssa Ponto and Sierra Loonskin were crowned champions last weekend at the 2024-2025 Youth Bowling Club Provincial Championships.

The Junior Girls showcased their skills over two days and ten games at Falcon Lanes in Kamloops.

From May 4 to 7, the provincial champions will head to Edmonton for their first trip to Nationals. Both Ponto and Loonskin said they’re excited to have fun, bowl well, represent B.C. and their club, and make new friends along the way.

“How many people can call themselves Provincial Champions?” asked OBC owner Kevin Cheale.

“We are proud of all our kids in YBC and the improvements they’ve all made since the start of the season, but for Alyssa and Sierra to bowl at Falcon Lanes for the first time and come away with the victory, it’s really special.

'These girls are the best of the best in BC, now they get to go prove it on the National stage, that gives me goosebumps!”

Ponto said the calming influence and encouragement from her coaches, Tammy Bachelier and Ed Stepski, helped her succeed. Loonskin said they were supportive and helped her fine-tune her skills.

“I was honoured to be asked to be there to support our Junior Girls," said Bachelier. "I’m beyond proud of these girls, not only their skill but their mental toughness at this level. Our Youth Bowling Club at OBC is so supportive of our bowlers, keeping fees low, offering virtually unlimited free practice and moral support. Our YBC kids are excellent bowlers and wonderful individuals.”

The provincial champions encourage young kids to give it a try.

Visit the Okanagan Bowling Club at 1835 Gordon Dr, Kelowna, BC V1Y 3H4, in the lower level of the Capri Mall, to get involved.