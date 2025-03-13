Kelowna hockey player racking up awards in Alberta

Photo: Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Kaedence Mollin, ACAC Women's Hockey Player of the Year

Kelowna-born hockey player Kaedence Mollin has been crowned the 2024-2025 Women’s Hockey Player of the Year by the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

Mollin used to play for the Kelowna Minor Hockey Association, later joining the Thompson-Okanagan Lakers, and she continues to excel at the sport.

As captain of the Red Deer Polytechnic Queens, she helped lead the team to third in the ACAC Women’s Hockey 2024/2025 regular season. Mollin also recorded 10 goals and 15 assists in 25 games, for 25 points.

She has earned more than one award for her commitment to the craft and to her studies.

Her winnings include ACAC Women’s Hockey Top Scholastic Achiever, ACAC Women’s Hockey Academic All-Canadian, and she’s a member of the ACAC Women’s Hockey First All-Conference team.

In addition to her success during the hockey season, Mollin achieved a 4.0 GPA in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Red Deer Polytechnic in the 2024 Fall term.

ACAC recently posted an article in recognition of Mollin’s achievements.