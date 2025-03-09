256553
256637
Sports  

Alberta's Brad Jacobs wins Brier title

Jacobs wins Brier title

The Canadian Press - | Story: 537619

Alberta's Brad Jacobs is the winner of the Montana's Brier.

He beat Manitoba's Matt Dunstone 5-3 in tonight's final of the Canadian men's curling championship at Prospera Place.

It's the second career Brier title for the veteran skip, who also won in 2013.

This is Jacobs' first full season with the team, which includes vice Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert.

Dunstone has made three podium appearances at the Brier but has yet to win it.

The Alberta team will represent Canada at the world championship starting March 29 in Moose Jaw, Sask.

More coming.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

2025 CSSHL Western Championships

South Okanagan Events Centre Complex, Penticton
Mar 10 4:00 pm

Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Mar 17 7:00 pm

Unlock Your Body’s Potential (Feldenkrais & Yoga W

Kelowna Yoga House, Kelowna
Mar 23 9:30 am



253447
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




255018


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


254289
254289


255818