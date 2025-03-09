Alberta's Brad Jacobs wins Brier title

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta-Jacobs skip Brad Jacobs delivers a rock while playing Manitoba-Dunstone during the final at the Brier, in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta's Brad Jacobs is the winner of the Montana's Brier.

He beat Manitoba's Matt Dunstone 5-3 in tonight's final of the Canadian men's curling championship at Prospera Place.

It's the second career Brier title for the veteran skip, who also won in 2013.

This is Jacobs' first full season with the team, which includes vice Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert.

Dunstone has made three podium appearances at the Brier but has yet to win it.

The Alberta team will represent Canada at the world championship starting March 29 in Moose Jaw, Sask.

