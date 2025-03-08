Kelowna Curling Club manager recognized by Curling Canada for commitment to sport

Photo: Rob Baldson - file photo Kelowna Curling Club manager Jock Tyre

As the Brier comes to its end on Sunday, a long-time curling advocate in Kelowna has been recognized by Curling Canada.

Saturday morning, Curling Canada announced that Kelowna Curling Club manager Jock Tyre will receive the Ray Kingsmith Award this year. The award is presented to people who best demonstrate “commitment and dedication to our sport," and it's named after a volunteer who led the way in bringing curling into the Winter Olympics.

For decades, Tyre has worked to promote curling in Kelowna and has played a significant role in attracting national and international curling events to Kelowna, including the 2025 Brier.

“Since arriving in Kelowna more than three decades ago, Tyre has transformed the Kelowna Curling Club into one of the top and most innovative curling facilities in the world,” Curling Canada said in a press release.

“He is constantly looking for new ways to do business and bring newcomers into the curling community, and he is a tireless booster of our sport.”

Tyre says he simply loves the game of curling.

"It's hard to feel like you should get something for something that you just love doing," Tyre told Castanet. "It doesn't feel like work to me, it's just what I do, it's who I am and I just love the game so much.

"I truly appreciate being recognized by the curling world ... I'm just a product of the great people who are surrounding me and the people that I count on in my day-to-day world."

Tyre has been enjoying the Brier in Kelowna over the past week, after all his hard work getting the tournament to his home town.

"It took 30 years for me to finally get the Brier here, between COVID and all the other stuff that got in the way," he said. "I think Kelowna has really taken to curling and taken to the Brier so I'm hoping it does good things for the future of curling in Kelowna."

In addition, Curling Canada named the Brier's all-stars Saturday morning, which are determined based on a combination of shooting percentages and media votes. The first and second teams are as follows:

First Team

Skip — Brad Jacobs, Alberta-Jacobs

Third — Mark Nichols, Team Canada

Second —Brett Gallant, Alberta-Jacobs

Lead — Ryan Harnden, Manitoba-Dunstone

Second Team

Skip — Brad Gushue, Team Canada

Third — Marc Kennedy, Alberta-Jacobs

Second — Kevin Marsh, Saskatchewan-McEwen

Lead — Connor Njegovan, Manitoba-Carruthers

The vice-skip for Team Nunavut Sheldon Wettig was given the Ross Harstone Sportsmanship Award, which is voted on by other players.

And Ted Wyman, a long-time curling writer with the Winnipeg Sun was given the Paul McLean Award, which honours a media member who has made a “lasting contribution behind the scenes to the betterment of our sport.” Wyman died of cancer this past November.