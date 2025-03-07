Reid Carruthers cherishes underdog role heading to the final weekend of the Brier

Photo: Curling Canada BJ Neufeld and Reid Carruthers are off to Saturday's playoff game

Reid Carruthers didn’t even know if he would make it to the playoff round of the Montana’s Brier at Prospera Place.

He left the ice Wednesday night needing some help in Thursday’s final Pool A draw, and got it when Matt Dunstone edged past Brad Gushue to earn the final berth, holding the tie-breaker over Northern Ontario’s John Epping.

“It almost feels like divine intervention but we’re not going to question it, we’re just going to roll with it,” said Carruthers following a 6-4 win over Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen in Friday’s win or go home playoff game.

There may have been some divine intervention in Friday’s win over McEwen.

The game was deadlocked at two heading to sixth when the game turned on a dime.

Attempting a double for three with his last rock, McEwen hit the target rock thin, jammed on his own, and gave up a steal of two.

“I would have played it if I were him too. I didn’t have steal of two on the table. I thought if he hit it a certain way he might only get one.

“To give us the steal of two is obviously fortune for us, a big break and a huge momentum swing.”

McEwen, who lost his last three after winning seven straight to open the Brier, said he never should have tried the shot.

“It was a monumental error in reading angles. That’s the game. Should have drawn for two, I’m not even sure it was there for three,” said a dejected McEwen.

“We controlled the game. We outplayed them the entire game, but we made a catastrophic error..

We’re a better team than that, we shouldn’t be making an error like that.

Carruthers will now advance to Saturday’s 3/4 Page Playoff game against former teammate Brad Jacobs.

The Alberta team edged out Owen Purcell’s Nova Scotia foursome 10-6 in Friday’s other playoff elimination game.

Jacobs had control of the game from the outset. Coming out after a disappointing loss earlier in the day to Brad Gushue, Jacobs scored big early, cracking a deuce in one and making an open hit for three in the third to go up 5-1.

He led 8-3 after seven and at that point probably didn’t expect to have to throw his last rock in 10.

“It was going to be 11 or 12-5 and we had the worst pick of the week on my last (9th end) and gave up a steal,” said Jacobs.

“Then it got a little hairy in the last because they made all their shots. But you know, we got the win, we played great tonight.

“I’m really happy and proud of the guys for bouncing back and being resilient after a tough loss earlier today.”

Jacobs says he’s happy to be able to get some rest and come back fresh for Saturday morning.

For Purcell, this was his first trip to a Brier and to make it to the playoff round was that much sweeter.

“It was an awesome week. It was just so much fun to be out there, have all the attention on us and be under the light,” said Purcell.

“There were a lot of little victories that we had. A lot of it was figuring out game plans and routines that work for us.

“I think we got down to a really good system where we were able to be pretty successful when we got out there on the ice.”

Saturday’s first game gets underway at 12:30.

And, as if there wasn’t motivation enough, Saturday is also Carruthers’ wife’s birthday.

Friday’s attendance of 10,463 for the two draws brought the attendance for the week to 67,685, bettering the 65,005 who took in the Brier in Kamloops in 2014, the last time the event was held in B.C.