Brad Jacobs Alberta foursome head to the Brier playoffs the only unbeaten team through round-robin

Photo: Curling Canada

To say Brad Jacobs is rolling would be an understatement.

Jacobs and his Alberta rink finished off a perfect round-robin with a thrilling 7-6 extra end win over previously unbeaten Mike McEwan of Saskatchewan round-robin play Thursday night at the Montana’s Brier at Prospera Place.

Even when he doesn’t make the shot he was trying to make, it seems to work out just fine.

Case in point, his first rock of the 11th when he tried to chip his own stone at the edge of the button onto shot rock in the four-foot behind the t-line.

He ended up pushing the rock onto the button instead - not what he planned.

“My first one in the extra end, I was a little heavy and the guys communicated that to Marc (Kennedy) and we got a little lucky for sure,” said Jacobs.

“We hit a lot thinner than we were planning, but we figured if we made a good shot on that one I think it would be tough for him to get shot rock.

“Even though we missed it but kind of made it, you know what, we’ll take it. I really don’t care at this point, especially when both teams are curling like 90 per cent, I’ll take any little break I can get.”

The game went back and forth like a heavyweight prize fight with neither team giving an inch.

McEwan led 4-3 at the fifth end break and, after Jacobs tied it with a cold draw against two in the sixth, he stole one in what would be the decisive seventh end when McEwan was wide with a draw.

The teams traded singles the rest of the way.

Jacobs finished atop the Pool B standings with a perfect 8-0 record with McEwan finishing second at 7-1.

Nova Scotia’s Owen Purcell took the final playoff berth in the pool with a final draw 7-3 win over Sam Mooibroek’s Ontario champions.

It’s the first time a team from Nova Scotia has qualified for the Brier playoffs since Mark Dacey in 2006.

Jacobs will take on Brad Gushue and Team Canada in one playoff opener Friday morning. Gushue finished second in Pool A after falling 7-6 to Matt Dunstone in a battle of the top teams in that pool earlier Thursday.

“Good. We’ve played against Brad Gushue, Team Canada a lot over the years. I know it’s a battle the fans want to see on TV and in the arena,” said Jacobs.

“It’s a game we want. We’re hungry for that game. We are playing awesome, the boys are ready, I think we’re all ready for that game and we are going to go out there…and leave it all out there once again.”

Dunstone will face McEwan in the other opening playoff game.

The winners move on to the 1-2 Page Playoff game while the losers take to the ice again Friday evening against the third place teams from each pool.