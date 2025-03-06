Former Kelowna Rockets coach Kris Mallette suspended 5 games for weekend incident

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file Kris Mallette

Former Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette won’t be behind the bench of the Erie Otters for the foreseeable future.

Mallette, hired as head coach of the Otters last month, was hit with a five-game suspension from the Ontario Hockey League Thursday.

The suspension stems from an altercation that erupted between the benches of Sunday's game between the Otters and Peterborough Petes.

The incident happened during the second period with the Otters leading 3-0.

An on-ice fight spilled over into the area between the benches where Mallette and Petes head coach Rob Wilson got into a face-to-face yelling match and had to be separated by assistant coaches.

Erie assistant coach was handed a two-game suspension while player Alex Messier was suspended nine games. The team was fined $7,500.

Wilson also received a five-game suspension while player Grayden Strohack was suspended four games.