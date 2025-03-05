255731
Sports  

Defending champ Gushue beats Koe in extra end to secure playoff berth at Brier

The Canadian Press - | Story: 536800

Brad Gushue has cleared the first hurdle in his pursuit of a record fourth straight title at the Montana's Brier.

The St. John's skip secured a playoff berth Wednesday with a 7-6, extra-end victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe at Kelowna's Prospera Place.

Gushue leads the nine-team Pool A standings at 6-0. Even if he were to lose his two remaining round-robin games, Gushue would win a tiebreaker given his head-to-head record.

Pool B leader Mike McEwen (6-0) of Saskatchewan and Alberta's Brad Jacobs (5-0) have a chance to secure playoff berths later in the day depending on Draw 14 results.

The top three teams from each pool at the end of round-robin play Thursday night will advance to the qualification games Friday. The Page playoffs are on tap this weekend with the final set for Sunday night.

Gushue, vice Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker are trying to win the Brier for a record seventh time. Second Brendan Bottcher, who joined the team mid-season, is looking for his second career Canadian men's curling title.

NEW
